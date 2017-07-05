Little League faces District 1 test today | RecordCourier.com

Carson Valley will face Reno Continental today at 7:30 p.m. in the Little League District 1 Tournament 11-12 age group winners bracket final in Carson City.

Both teams are undefeated coming into the contest, which will be played on Field 2 at Governor's Field. Today's winner will advance to the championship round on Sunday (an "If" game, if needed, will be played on Monday).

Carson Valley has won twice, including a 7-1 verdict over Reno National on Sunday and a 14-4 victory against South Tahoe on June 28. Reno Continental has won three games, 8-1 over Reno American on June 28, 14-4 over Washoe this past Friday and 12-2 over Carson on Sunday.