Line Drive U open for season | RecordCourier.com

Line Drive University has opened for its 2017 baseball season.

The facility is located at 2577 Nowlin Road near Johnson Lane and is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is also open on weekends from noon until 5 p.m.

Line Drive U is open to the public and offers coin-operated baseball and softball batting cages, as well as team and individual practice areas.

Call 267-3331 for information.

Middle school volleyball season set to begin

The Pau-Wa-Lu volleyball team is scheduled to open its Tah-Neva League season on Thursday with a match at Carson Valley Middle School.

The Panthers will play their home opener on Jan. 17 against Alder Creek. The league tournament is scheduled to be held on Feb. 17 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville.

Girls softball program sign-ups continue

Registration for the 2017 Carson Valley Fastpitch season will continue later this month.

Sign-ups are Jan. 21 from noon-2 p.m., Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. and Jan. 28 from noon-2 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Participants need to pre-register on the organization’s website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — and new players are required to provide birth certificate copies along with payment to one of the four registration sessions.

The registration fee is $85 for players ages 4-6 and $90 for players ages 7-and-older.

A maximum rate of $160 is charged per family. A $10 discount is being offered for anyone making payment on Saturday.

The programs age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. Eligibility for divisions is based on a player’s age as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Coaches and sponsors still are needed for the 2017 season.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 (pattisnyder88@aol.com) or Melissa Strazi at 775-291-3763 (Melissa.strazi@gmail.com) for information.

Roberts to speak at Dolan dinner

The University of Nevada baseball team will hold the 33rd annual Bobby Dolan Baseball Dinner on Jan. 19 at the Reno Ballroom. The guest speaker is Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and 2016 National League Manager of the Year.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the VIP reception, followed by a 5:30 p.m. social hour and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and $1,500 for a table of 10. Additionally, a VIP package for a table of 10 including a private reception with Dave Roberts is available for $2,500.

Call 682-6901 or visit https://goo.gl/WhuLxI for details to reserve tickets.

Roberts, who was also named the Sporting News’ Manager of the Year, led the Dodgers to a 91-71 record and the team’s fourth consecutive National League West title in his first season leading the team in 2016. He is the 10th skipper in Dodgers history and the fourth to play for and manage the team.

The event raises funds that support Wolf Pack baseball. Coach T.J. Bruce guided the Pack to a 37-24 record and Mountain West championship game berth last season.