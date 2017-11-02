Lancers turn back Tigers, 1-0

A first-half goal stood up as the difference Wednesday as the McQueen High girls soccer team posted a 1-0 victory against Douglas in the Northern 4A Region Tournament semifinals in Sparks.

Sophomore midfielder Carley Waller scored in the opening 15 minutes at Spanish Springs High School and the Lancers went on to secure their second straight trip to the region championship game under coach Tony Filicchia.

Galena (22-0-1) defeated Spanish Springs 1-0 in the other semifinal Wednesday night and earned the right to face McQueen. The championship game is set for a noon start Saturday at Spanish Springs.

Douglas (16-3-4) was simply unable to penetrate McQueen's defensive scheme.

"It was a tough defeat," coach Rick Smith said. "I thought we outplayed them after that first goal, especially in the second half. We threw everything at them in the last 12 minutes, we just weren't able to get the ball in the back of the net."

McQueen (15-2-1 overall) has been on a hot streak since absorbing its last loss, 3-1 at the hands of Galena on Sept. 9. Since then, the Lancers have only allowed five goals on their way to 14 wins and one tie, with 10 of those games resulting in shutouts.

This marked only the second time all season the Tigers have failed to score in a game.

Douglas (16-3-4 overall) opened its Northern 4A schedule on Aug. 29 with a 2-1 win over the Lancers in Minden. The Tigers also saw their 2016 season end with a 2-1 double overtime loss against McQueen in the region tournament's opening round.