La Jolla Country Day School | RecordCourier.com

Tre Jackson scored 15 points for the Douglas High boys basketball team in its 54-41 loss against Iolani (Honolulu) Tuesday night in opening round action of the Under Armour Holiday Classic in San Diego.

Iolani (6-3 overall), Hawaii’s defending Division I state champion, led 14-9 after one quarter and 29-14 at halftime in the Mayors Division contest played at La Jolla Country Day School.

Jackson shot 6-for-12 from the field (3-for-5 from 3-point range) to lead Douglas (3-7) offensively. Josh Meza added seven points and four steals, while Ryan Barnes had six points and three assists.

The Raiders were led by the 20-point performance of Hugh Hogland, a 6-foot-9 senior who was honored as Hawaii’s Gatorade State Player of the Year last season.

Douglas (3-7 overall) plays Wasilla, Alaska, today at 7 p.m.