Kynett scores for Boise State

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOCCER

MCKENNA KYNETT — Boise State University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Kynett scored her third goal of the season Sunday in Boise State's 3-2 win at home against Colorado College. The sophomore scored in the 34th minute as Boise State took a 3-0 lead.

ALEXIS VON SCHOTTENSTEIN — Menlo College (Atherton, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Von Schottenstein scored a goal in the 61st minute to help the Oaks to a 4-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win at home Saturday against Arizona Christian. On Oct. 5, the junior was credited with an assist in Menlo's 3-1 win at home against San Diego Christian. The assist came in the 62nd minute and tied the score at 1-all. The Oaks will take on William Jessup University at 11 a.m. Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.

SYDNEY WOODWARD — Lake Tahoe Community College (South Lake Tahoe), 2017 Douglas graduate: Woodward dished out three assists on Oct. 3 to help the Coyotes to an 11-0 Golden Valley Conference win against College of Siskiyous in Weed, Calif. Woodward, a freshman defender, has four assists for the season. The Coyotes are now 9-2-3 overall, 5-0 in conference after defeating Feather River College last Friday, 5-0, and beating College of the Redwoods on Tuesday, 10-0. The Coyotes host Shasta today at 4 p.m. and play at home on Oct. 20 against defending conference champion Lassen.

FOOTBALL

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley accounted for 294 total yards and four touchdowns Saturday at home in Earlham's 56-26 loss against Franklin College. The senior quarterback rushed for 157 yards on 26 carries and completed 23 of 41 passes for 137 yards. Hundley threw three touchdown passes and ran for one score in a game that saw the Quakers possess the ball for 37:22.

ANDREW JENSEN — University of Jamestown (Jamestown, N.D.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Jensen was credited with four tackles (three solo), including a quarterback sack on Sept. 30 in a homecoming game the Jimmies lost 20-14 in overtime against Dakota State (S.D.). The sack came on a third-down play in the second quarter and accounted for a 20-yard loss.

VOLLEYBALL

MONTRASHAY WORLEY — Hartford University (West Hartford, Conn.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Worley had 12 digs in addition to two assists Friday night in a 3-0 America East Conference loss at home against the University at Albany Great Danes. On Sept. 29, the junior defensive specialist had eight digs, two assists and one dig in a 3-1 loss against Stony Brook University.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.