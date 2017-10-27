Kynett contributes to Boise State offense

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOCCER

MCKENNA KYNETT — Boise State University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Kynett's fifth goal of the season came in the 57th minute and closed out the scoring for the Broncos in their 3-1 Mountain West victory last Friday at home against Nevada. Three minutes earlier, the Wolf Pack had converted on a penalty kick to pull within 2-1. The goal was Kynett's fourth in seven games. On Sunday, she assisted on an opening-minute goal by Raimee Sherle that put the Broncos on track to a 6-1 Senior Day win against UNLV. With the two wins, the Broncos improved their conference record to 6-2-2 (11-5-3 overall) and remained in the hunt for second-place. Boise State is now guaranteed a spot in the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas from Oct. 31 – Nov. 4.

SILVIA FERNSTROM — Academy of Art University (San Francisco), 2015 Douglas graduate: Fernstrom had one shot on goal for the Urban Knights in their 3-0 loss at Fresno Pacific on Oct. 19.

FOOTBALL

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley threw two touchdown passes for the Quakers in a 49-14 homecoming loss on Saturday against Hanover College. The senior completed 17 of 33 passes for 154 yards plus he rushed for 72 yards on 23 carries.

REAGAN ROBERSON — University of Nevada, 2017 Douglas graduate: Roberson, who is starting for the Wolf Pack's PAT and field goal special teams units, saw action Friday night in a 45-42 homecoming loss against Air Force.

CROSS COUNTRY

JOHN MUNYAN — Olivet Nazarene University (Bourbonnais, Ill.): Munyan finished 34th overall and was the Tigers' No. 4 runner Saturday at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge in Grand Rapids, Mich. The freshman clocked a time of 26:28 over the 8,000-meter course at Riverside Park and helped the Tigers finish third as a team. Olivet will compete at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 4 at Wing Park Golf Course in Elgin, Illinois.

AMBER TAYLOR — William Jessup College (Rocklin, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate: The senior turned a personal record time of 20:04 for 5,000 meters to finish 44th overall and as William Jesssup's No. 2 runner on Saturday at the third annual Warrior Invitational in Rocklin, Calif.

EMMA HERRON — William Jessup, 2016 Sierra Lutheran graduate: Herron ran 21:34 to finish 63rd at the Warrior Invitational at Johnson Springview Park in Rocklin.

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams and the Wolf Pack will run today at the Mountain West Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. The women's race is scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m. (local time) and will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network.

VOLLEYBALL

MONTRASHAY WORLEY — Hartford University (West Hartford, Conn.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Worley had 11 digs for Hartford in its 3-0 loss last Friday at America East Conference-leading University of Maryland, Baltimore County. On Tuesday, Worley had nine digs in a three-set non-league loss against Bryant University.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.