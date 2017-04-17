Kyle, Munyan win gold at Northwest invite | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High's Logan Kyle and John Munyan turned in gold medal performances Saturday during the Northwest Invitational track and field meet in Reno.

Logan won the boys pole vault with a 14-foot clearance, while Munyan won the 800 meters with a personal best time of 2:01.67 during competition on a sunny day at McQueen High School.

Douglas finished sixth in the girls team standings with 49 points and sixth in the boys team standings with 48.5 points.

BOYS

Logan came out on top in a four-way battle with Bishop Manogue's Max Crow (personal best 13-6) and McQueen's Parker Nelson (13-0) to post his third invitational victory of the season. Kyle, Crow and Nelson were top-seven finishers at the 2016 region championships. Logan, a senior, tied his personal best 14-0 for the third time this season.

Munyan, who had finished 11th in the 1,500 earlier in the day, came back strong to outdistance Bishop Manogue's Jesse Fry and Zach Harris to take first-place in the 800. Munyan, also a senior, had clocked 4:27.80 in the 1,500.

Dawson Coman placed third in the 200 as he ran 22.98, a personal record by two-tenths of a second. Coman also placed sixth in the 100 (11.52), plus he combined with Kody Gray, Sean Wolfkiel and Race Coman to place third in the 4×100 relay (45.47).

Samuel Brees set his second personal record of the week as he jumped 12-6 to place seventh. Brees hit 12-feet for the first time on Tuesday when Douglas hosted a conference meet.

Cade Pankey and Sean Wolfkiel placed fourth and fifth in the triple jump with respective marks of 40-9½ and 40-4¾.

Sophomore Luke Gansberg ran a personal record 54.27 to place sixth in the 400.

GIRLS

Freshman Madison Smalley ran a personal record 26.56 to place third in the 200. Smalley also joined Sophia Bottino, Faye Fournier and Macey Weston to place fourth in the 4×200 relay with their season-best time of 1:50.39.

Hunter Celio cleared 10-0 for the second time this season to place third in the pole vault. Corie Nalder placed fifth with a personal best 8-6.

Leslee Alaniz, Addison Gregory, Meagan Ruffo and Smith placed third in the 4×800 relay with a time of 10:38.27.

Douglas also clocked a season-best time of 4:14.91 to place fourth with the team of Kyla Hinnant, Maya Smith, Smalley and Bottino.

Karla Sanchez placed eighth in the shot put with a personal best throw of 31-11¼ and freshman Meleeah McKown placed seventh in the discus (106-9).

Bottino placed eighth in the 100 (13.42) and Weston placed eighth in the 400 (1:04.48).

Douglas returns to action Saturday at the Carson Invitational at the Jim Frank Track and Field Complex in Carson City. The Tigers host their own Big George Invitational on April 29.