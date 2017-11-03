Koontz shines for Hoosiers

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SWIMMING

SHELBY KOONTZ — Indiana University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Koontz sped to first-place in the 200-yard butterfly with a personal-best and NCAA B cut time of 1:59.05 on Oct. 21 during a double dual meet against Texas and Florida in Gainesville, Fla. She now ranks No. 15 on Indiana's all-time list for the event. One day before, the sophomore placed third in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.44. Koontz was also a winner in the 200 butterfly (1:59.67) last Friday during a double dual against Tennessee and Kentucky in Knoxville, Tenn.

VOLLEYBALL

ISABELLE PETERSON — University of Connecticut, 2017 Douglas graduate: Peterson, a 5-foot-10 freshman middle blocker, broke through with a season-high 12 kills to go with six digs and three blocks for UConn in its 3-2 loss against Houston on Sunday at Guyer Gym in Storrs, Conn. Peterson also had six kills on Friday in a 3-2 victory at home against Tulane.

MONTRASHAY WORLEY — Hartford University (West Hartford, Conn.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Worley had a career- and match-best 17 digs as well as three assists for the Hawks in their 3-1 defeat against Stony Brook on Sunday. The 5-foot-3 junior defensive specialist also contributed nine digs Tuesday in a 3-0 loss against Bryant University.

Recommended Stories For You

FOOTBALL

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley completed 26 of 47 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown for the Quakers in their 48-13 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss at home against Manchester University on Saturday. The senior quarterback also rushed for 105 yards on 21 carries and another touchdown at Darrell Beane Stadium. Hundley now has 819 yards rushing for the season, just 81 yards shy of the school single-season record set in 2005. Earlham has two games remaining on its schedule, including a contest this Saturday at Bluffton University.

SOCCER

ALEXIS VON SCHOTTENSTEIN — Menlo College (Atherton, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Von Schottenstein scored her fourth goal of the season on Thursday to help the Oaks to a 4-0 victory at home against U.C. Santa Cruz. Her goal came on a 20-yard shot in the opening five minutes to give the Oaks a 1-0 lead. Menlo (11-4-1 overall, 5-3-2 Golden State Athletic Conference) will host a first-round game in the conference tournament today.

MCKENNA KYNETT — Boise State University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Kynett started at forward and had one shot for the Broncos in their 2-0 win over Air Force Tuesday night in the Mountain West Championships quarterfinals at Peter Johann Memorial Soccer Field in Las Vegas. The Broncos faced San Diego State in the semifinals on Thursday.

CROSS COUNTRY

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams placed 23rd overall and as the Wolf Pack's No. 2 runner last Friday during the women's race at the Mountain West Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. The sophomore clocked a time of 21:44 for the 6,000-meter on the University of New Mexico's North Golf Course and Nevada finished sixth as a team. The Wolf Pack will compete at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships in Logan, Utah on Nov. 10.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.