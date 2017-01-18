 Kizer, Hughes lead Douglas girls to win | RecordCourier.com

Kizer, Hughes lead Douglas girls to win

GIRLS STANDINGS

Sierra League

Manogue 9-0 1.000 –

Damonte 3-6 .333 6

Douglas 3-6 .333 6

Carson 3-6 .333 6

Galena 2-7 .222 7

Wooster 1-8 .111 8

Jan. 17 scores:

Douglas 52, Wooster 21

Carson 40, Damonte Ranch 26

Bishop Manogue 75, Galena 21

High Desert League

Reno 8-1 .889 –

Spanish Springs 8-1 .889 –

McQueen 7-2 .778 1

Reed 6-3 .667 2

No. Valleys 4-5 .444 4

Hug 0-8 .000 7

Jan. 17 scores:

Reno 61, North Valleys 17

McQueen 45, Reed 37

Spanish Springs 51, Hug 13

Taylynn Kizer scored 15 points and Hailey Hughes 13 to help lead the Douglas Tigers to a 52-21 Sierra League girls basketball win Tuesday night at home against Wooster.

Douglas (3-6 league, 6-12 overall) led 13-3 after one quarter and 27-11 at halftime during a game in which the two teams combined to turn the ball over 79 times.

Kizer and Kevyn Reid connected on two 3-pointers each for Douglas in the first half. Hughes scored eight of her 13 in the second half.

Wooster (1-8 league, 2-13 overall) turned the ball over eight times without getting off a shot in the game’s opening two minutes.

Hughes completed a three-point play and Kizer followed with a 3-point shot, assisted by Alexa Moss, to give the Tigers a 9-2 lead.