Kizer, Hughes lead Douglas girls to win | RecordCourier.com

Taylynn Kizer scored 15 points and Hailey Hughes 13 to help lead the Douglas Tigers to a 52-21 Sierra League girls basketball win Tuesday night at home against Wooster.

Douglas (3-6 league, 6-12 overall) led 13-3 after one quarter and 27-11 at halftime during a game in which the two teams combined to turn the ball over 79 times.

Kizer and Kevyn Reid connected on two 3-pointers each for Douglas in the first half. Hughes scored eight of her 13 in the second half.

Wooster (1-8 league, 2-13 overall) turned the ball over eight times without getting off a shot in the game’s opening two minutes.

Hughes completed a three-point play and Kizer followed with a 3-point shot, assisted by Alexa Moss, to give the Tigers a 9-2 lead.