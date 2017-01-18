Kizer, Hughes lead Douglas girls to win | RecordCourier.com

Kizer, Hughes lead Douglas girls to win
January 18, 2017
GIRLS STANDINGS
Sierra League
Manogue 9-0 1.000 –
Damonte 3-6 .333 6
Douglas 3-6 .333 6
Carson 3-6 .333 6
Galena 2-7 .222 7
Wooster 1-8 .111 8
Jan. 17 scores:
Douglas 52, Wooster 21
Carson 40, Damonte Ranch 26
Bishop Manogue 75, Galena 21
High Desert League
Reno 8-1 .889 –
Spanish Springs 8-1 .889 –
McQueen 7-2 .778 1
Reed 6-3 .667 2
No. Valleys 4-5 .444 4
Hug 0-8 .000 7
Jan. 17 scores:
Reno 61, North Valleys 17
McQueen 45, Reed 37
Spanish Springs 51, Hug 13
Taylynn Kizer scored 15 points and Hailey Hughes 13 to help lead the Douglas Tigers to a 52-21 Sierra League girls basketball win Tuesday night at home against Wooster.
Douglas (3-6 league, 6-12 overall) led 13-3 after one quarter and 27-11 at halftime during a game in which the two teams combined to turn the ball over 79 times.
Kizer and Kevyn Reid connected on two 3-pointers each for Douglas in the first half. Hughes scored eight of her 13 in the second half.
Wooster (1-8 league, 2-13 overall) turned the ball over eight times without getting off a shot in the game’s opening two minutes.
Hughes completed a three-point play and Kizer followed with a 3-point shot, assisted by Alexa Moss, to give the Tigers a 9-2 lead.