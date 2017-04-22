JV Tigers rally to win at Spanish Springs | RecordCourier.com

A six-run fifth inning rally sparked the Douglas High junior varsity softball team to an 8-3 Northern 4A win at Spanish Springs on Thursday afternoon.

Down 3-1 at the end of four innings, Douglas (10-1-1 league, 18-2-1 overall) took the lead for good in the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth.

The game was a rematch of the final game of the Nicole Snyder Memorial Tournament on April 1 in Gardnerville. Douglas won that game, 13-5.

Coach Nate Dondero was especially pleased with the Tigers' performance to win away from home on Thursday.

"The girls put together their best team performance of the season," Dondero noted.

"I feel the success of the season has contributed to the team as a whole. We are a family," he added. "These young ladies have respect for each other which shows in their game. I am proud to be a part of that."

The Tigers were coming off a doubleheader sweep at Bishop Manogue on Saturday, winning 12-2 and 14-1.

Dondero pointed out that winning the Nicole Snyder Memorial Tournament for the third year in a row is one of the season's top highlights to date. "Being a local tournament, that's something we take pride in," he noted.

The Douglas JV team hosts Damonte Ranch for a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m.