JV softball team extends win streak | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas High junior varsity softball team extended a lengthy win streak Thursday with an 11-0 triumph at home against Hug.

Douglas (13-1-1 league, 21-2-1 overall) is now riding a 14-game win streak that includes a doubleheader sweep last Saturday at home against Damonte Ranch, 10-0 and 11-1.

No varsity game was played on Thursday since Hug dropped its varsity this season due to lack of numbers.

The Douglas varsity squad hosts Galena for an important Northern 4A contest on Tuesday, while the JV teams play at Galena. The teams play again on Thursday at opposite locations.