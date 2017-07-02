Junior Rodeo on July 8-9 | RecordCourier.com

The annual Douglas County Junior Rodeo for boys and girls up to age 18 will be held next weekend.

The Northern California Junior Rodeo Association (NCJRA)-sanctioned event at the Douglas County Fairgrounds begins at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. An American Cowboys Team Roping Association event will be held Friday at 6 p.m. in conjunction with the rodeo.

This event is free to the public.

Pee Wees, up to 5 years of age, compete on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit the NCJRA website at http://ncjra.com for more information or to register.

Freedom 5K run/walk on Tuesday

The fifth annual Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run/Walk is being held on Tuesday.

Main Street Gardnerville and the Town of Gardnerville are hosting the run/walk, which starts at 8 a.m. from Heritage Park. Registration will be taken from 7-7:45 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress in patriotic costumes to celebrate the Fourth of July. The cost is $20 on race day. Veterans and active military personnel may participate for $10 and a 20 percent discount is available for groups of four or more.

Kids 12-and-under can enter the Yankee Doodle Dash obstacle course that starts at 8 a.m. Participation is free.

The event is sponsored by Western Nevada Supply and The Record-Courier. Visit Mainstreetgardnerville.org to register online or for information.

Tigers soccer camp set for July 26-28

The Douglas Tigers Youth Soccer Camp for youth 8 years through high school will be held on July 26-28.

Two sessions will be held each day at Douglas High School, for 8-12 year olds on the soccer field from 9 a.m.-noon, then 13-through-high school from 6-9 p.m. in the football stadium.

The fee is $65 for the younger age group ($75 after July 15), which includes a T-shirt and ball. The cost for the older age group is $35 ($45 after July 15).

Contact Rick Smith at 805-233-2667 for information.

MEFIYI summer sports camps to continue

Me-For-Incredible-Youth has set a series of summer sports bashes for students in first through fifth grades. The camps run from Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 10.

MEFIYI will provide instruction for boys and girls in soccer, football, tennis, basketball, volleyball and track. The lead instructors are JoJo Townsell and Suzi Townsell.

The camps will focus on fundamentals associated with each sport and also will include health and nutrition information.

Camp schedule is: football on July 11, 13; tennis on July 18, 20; basketball on July 25, 27; volleyball on Aug. 1, 3; and track on Aug. 8 and 10. Outside sports take place at Lampe Park and indoor sports take place at the community center.

Cost is $20 per camp $100 for all six camps. Participants are asked to bring proper shoes, water bottle and snacks.

Register at the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department.

Call 782-5500, ext. 1, or email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Youth flag football sign-ups continue

Registration for the NFL Youth Flag Football league season, coordinated by the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department, will continue into July.

Coed divisions are offered for first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade. Teams are selected through a draft.

The cost is $80 through July 10 and $90 after that.

The season is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 26 and extend through Oct. 21.

Coaches are still needed for the coming season. Applications and background checks are required for all coaches.

Visit http://www.dcprsports.com or call 782-5500 for information on parks and recreation programs.

Adult softball league registration under way

Sign-ups are now being taken for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department adult slow-pitch softball season.

The deadline to register is July 24 for three leagues, including Tuesday men's league (competitive), Wednesday men's league (recreational) and Thursday open coed league.

All registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis.

The cost is $471 through July 14 and $525 after that date. The fee is due at time of registration.

Team rosters are limited to 20 players (the minimum age is 18) and each team will play eight regular season games. The season is scheduled to start on July 31. A managers meeting will be held prior to the season.

Adult soccer league registration to begin

Registration will begin the first week of July for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department adult open soccer league.

The deadline to register is Aug. 25 and all registration is based on first-come, first-serve basis.

Team rosters are limited to 20 players (the minimum age is 18) and each team will play eight regular season games.

The cost is $550 through Aug. 15 and $600 after that date.

Games will be on Sundays at Carson Valley Middle School. The season will start on Aug. 27.

Douglas High girls tennis conditioning set for July

Douglas girls tennis coach Dan Hannah has announced a preseason conditioning schedule that will start with voluntary sessions on July 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the high school courts. Participants will meet twice a week on July 12-13 and July 19-20, then go to three times on July 24, 26-27 and July 31, Aug. 2-3.

Mandatory practice begins on Aug. 11.

Call Hannah at 265-1711 or email dnadan56@charter.net for information.

Douglas boys soccer summer schedule

Douglas High boys soccer coach Chase Zumpft has announced dates for the program's voluntary summer workout schedule.

Fitness sessions will be held Monday and Thursdays from 7-8:30 a.m. on the high school track through Aug. 4, while sessions for goalkeepers will be held Wednesday and Fridays from 6-8 p.m. on the soccer field.

Participants need to bring running shoes as well as cleats. They also need to complete preseason workout forms, which are available at the school's Tiger Cage, and also have completed their physicals.

Contact Zumpft at Czumpft86@Gmail.com for information.

Fly fishing class on July 14

The Carson Fly Fishing Club will conduct an Introductory Fly-Fishing Academy on July 14-15 at the Ormsby Room, Carson City Sheriff's Office, at 911 E. Musser St.

The class starts at 7 a.m. on July 14 and the all-day class starts at 9 a.m. on July 15.

The course will cover equipment, casting, entomology, flies, and knots and leaders. The casting portion will be late afternoon at Baily Pond on July 15. The purpose of the class is to learn the basic techniques of fly fishing. This is the 17th year that the Carson Fly Fishing Club has presented this class free to the public.

Class size is limited. Contact Stan Zuber at 775-671-2151 for information or to register.