Jam On It Camp set for Feb. 21-23 | RecordCourier.com

Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) is organizing its Winter Break Basketball Camp with Jam On IT Basketball Academy for Feb. 21-23.

The camp is for boys and girls first through eighth grades. Sessions will be held 9 a.m. until noon each day in the Douglas High School gyms. The cost is $75.

Jam On It camps combine basketball fundamentals with a flare of street basketball. Jam On It not only emphasizes basketball, but stress life skills and education to all students, to provide student-athletes every opportunity to excel that can give them an edge. The camp focuses on teaching fundamentals to all levels by creating a fun, competitive atmosphere through skill stations and games.

Online payment and registration is available — https://squareup.com/store/mefiyi-foundation-inc?t=merchant-fb — or send an email to mefiyirewards@gmail.com for more information.

REWARD Program now under way

MEFIYI is now offering its REWARD Program Mondays at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School and Wednesdays at Carson Valley Middle School.

REWARD provides student-athletes with information, planning and discussion how to enhance both their scholastic and athletic high school and college aspirations. The program is led by MEFIYI Staff JoJo and Suzi Townsell and will include guest speakers from the University of Nevada, local non profit organizations who serve our local youth and community volunteers.

The goals of REWARD is to assist student-athletes in becoming high school graduates, prepare for higher education or vocational training and an employed workforce. Email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

MEFIYI acknowledged support from the Smallwood Foundation, Professional Athletes Foundation, Tamarack Junction, NFL Foundation, Vail Resorts-Epic Promise, The E.L. Cord Foundation, Robert R. Banks Foundation, Terry Wells Foundation and Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation.

Youth shooting program open

A weekly shotgun shooting program coached by nationally certified 4-H, NRA, and YSSA shotgun coaches is open to kids in grades 6-12.

The program meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at Capitol City Gun Club, 3590 Arrowhead Drive in Carson City.

Its focus is on gun safety, shooting basics and rules of the games. No prior experience is necessary. A parent or legal guardian must be present.

To RSVP for orientation or for more information, call Jay Yankoskie at 775-450-6968; or Pepper Freyman at 775-843-7773; or Bob White at 775-530-3296.

The cost is $5 for a box of 25 shells or 25 clay targets. Additionally, loaner shotguns are available for borrow.

An orientation event that will include safety training and live fire is planned at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. At orientation, boxes of targets will be sold for half price.