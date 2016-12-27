Jackson named volleyball all-state | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High’s Talyn Jackson was honored as a first-team selection when the Las Vegas Review-Journal all-state volleyball team was announced last week.

Jackson, a 5-foot-11 setter, has started for Douglas each of the last three years and will graduate at the end of her junior year to pursue an offer to play at Virginia Tech.

She was a first-team all-Sierra League selection after helping the Tigers finish second behind Bishop Manogue in the league’s regular season and second behind Reno at the region tournament. Jackson led the Tigers with 656 assists (7.5 per set), service points (248) and aces (84). She also ranked second on the team in digs (221), third in kills (165) and third in blocks (53).

Isabelle Peterson, a 5-10 senior middle/outside hitter, was selected to the second-team and 6-foot freshman Anna Bertolone received honorable mention recognition. Peterson led the Tigers in kills with 300 (3.4 per set average) and blocks (63).

Douglas compiled a 25-11 overall record during a season that ended with a state tournament semifinal loss to eventual champion Bishop Gorman.

Gorman’s Ed Van Meetren was named Coach of the Year.