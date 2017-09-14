Jackson leads Douglas to sweep over Raiders

Talyn Jackson had a double-double with 16 kills and 20 assists on Tuesday night when the Douglas High volleyball team swept to a 3-0 victory at home against Reed.

Douglas (4-0 league, 7-4 overall) won the Northern 4A cross-over match by scores of 25-21, 25-19, 25-22. The Tigers moved into a tie with Galena in the Sierra League, with defending league champion Bishop Manogue close behind at 3-1 and Damonte Ranch 2-2.

Hailey Hughes added 13 kills against Reed (0-5, 4-9). Sophomore Olivia Johnson had 12 digs and three service aces, while Robyne Foster handed out 13 assists.

Johnson also contributed 17 digs and Douglas had 49 as a team last Thursday in a 3-0 win against Spanish Springs.

Douglas faces two important tests next week, starting with a cross-over match Tuesday at defending region tournament champion Reno and Thursday at home against Manogue. Reno defeated Douglas in the region finals last November.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Douglas defeated won over Reed in two straight sets, 25-11, 25-22.

Emily Carr put down four kills for the Tigers, while Jolene Votel added three and Savannah Rasmussen two. Carr and Votel contributed one block each and Votel had two aces. Leah Schemenauer handed out seven assists.

FROSH

Douglas rallied to pull out a 2-1 win against Reed. The Tigers won by game scores of 17-25, 25-10, 15-9.

Sage Hubkey had six service aces and Caitlyn Stephens six digs to help lead the Tigers. Chloe Stein and Sophia Maricich contributed two aces each.