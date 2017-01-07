Huskies win on late rally | RecordCourier.com

Tre Jackson and the Douglas Tigers had their A-game running at top speed through three quarters at home Friday night.

The Reno Huskies, however, answered with a 34-point fourth quarter outburst to come back from a double-digit deficit and hand the Tigers a 63-58 defeat in the Northern 4A boys basketball cross-over contest at Randy Green Court.

Jackson led all scorers with 27 points for Douglas (2-4 Sierra League, 3-12 overall), which led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter against the defending High Desert League champion Huskies.

This was, in fact, a rematch from the first round of the 2016 region tournament last February when Douglas lost 67-56 at Reno. And the Tigers came out ready to play as they jumped out front 14-7 after one quarter and 20-18 at halftime.

Ryan Barnes and Jackson combined to score 13 during a three-minute run midway through the third quarter when the Tigers scored 15 unanswered points. Barnes connected on a 3 ball from the left corner to make it 27-20, then combined with Jackson to knock down back-to-back treys for a 37-20 advantage with 3:34 left in the period.

Cade Pankey scored and then took a charge on the defensive end to help the Tigers maintain their momentum and start the fourth quarter with a 43-29 lead.

Reno (4-2 league, 11-4 overall) used its trademark pressure defense to turn the tide in the opening minute of the final period as the Huskies scored six quick points, two coming off steals.

Chris Chamberlain scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including three 3-pointers. Drew Rippingham added 11, including a pair of shots from beyond the arc.

The Tigers didn’t go down quietly, by any means. Jordan Warren and Dalton Davis collaborated on a steal that led to a layup by Davis that pushed the lead back to 53-42 with 4:40 to go.

Reno connected on three successive 3-pointers in the next two minutes, the last by Chamberlain from the left corner, to take a 56-55 lead. That marked the first time Douglas had trailed since the game’s opening two minutes.

Warren drove the lane for a layup to tie the score 58-all with 1:38 left. The Tigers missed four straight free throws down the stretch — one resulting from a lane violation — and finished the night 9-for-26 from the line.

Reno got its go-ahead shot from Tommy Challis on a drive with 1:19 left and Jonny Damon iced the win when he sank a pair of free throws with 16.8 seconds to go.

Chamberlain finished with 20 points, while Rippingham had 13 and Challis 11.

GIRLS

The Reno Huskies scored 20 unanswered points over the final 6:43 of the first quarter and went on to post a 52-18 win at Douglas.

Mikayla Shults scored nine of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter to lead Reno (5-1 league, 10-4 overall).

Douglas (2-4 league, 5-10 overall) had some bright spots in the second half when Karla Sanchez converted a three-point play and Hailey Hughes scored back-to-back layups, both off assists from Taylynn Kizer. Sophomore Kevyn Reid added a 3-pointer, assisted by Madison Smalley, in the fourth quarter.

Carr led Douglas with seven points.