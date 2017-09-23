Undefeated Huskies run past Douglas

Relentless defensive pressure and a dominant running game have been front and center for the Reno High football team so far this season. And on Friday night, the Huskies showed why they are undefeated and High Desert League championship challengers when they ran to a 43-0 victory against Douglas.

Reno (5-0 overall) scored touchdowns on three straight possessions at the game's outset and went on to register its second shutout of the season on a cold night at Keith Roman Field.

Douglas (1-4), which celebrated its second annual Military Tribute Night, was limited to 89 yards in total offense (37 rushing, 52 passing) and four first downs. The last time the Tigers failed to score in a game was Sept. 12, 2014, in a 30-0 loss to the Huskies in Minden.

The Tigers mounted their best drive early in the fourth quarter with two first downs to reach the Reno 32, only to come away empty handed when the Huskies Ryan Gill intercepted a pass. One play before wide receiver Devon Ryan pulled down a 32-pass from quarterback Hunter Hickey in the end zone, however, officials ruled the catch was made out of bounds.

Hickey was 7-for-20 and 52 yards, with two interceptions and four other passes that were deflected at the line of scrimmage.

Meanwhile, seven different Huskies contributed to a attack that amassed 327 rushing yards.

Quarterback Sawyer Jaksick set the tone early when he sprinted 33 yards for a touchdown to put Reno out front on its opening possession. On a night when everything seemed to go right for the Huskies, Jaksick mishandled the ensuing snap for the PAT kick attempt but still found room to run around his left end for a 2-point conversion and 8-0 lead.

Jaksick also threw a 58-yard scoring strike to Zane Barnard early in the third quarter to extend the Huskies' lead to 36-0.

Barnard's 24-yard touchdown run from a wildcat formation made it 43-0 at the end of the third quarter and sent the game to a running clock.

Douglas begins Sierra League play Friday against Bishop Manogue in Reno. Reno faces Hug this coming week and then hosts Reed on Oct. 13 in game that could determine the High Desert League title.