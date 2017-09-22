Huskies rally past Tigers in key volleyball test

The Reno Huskies rallied for a 3-1 Northern 4A crossover volleyball win at home against the Douglas Tigers Tuesday night.

Reno bounced back after a first-set loss and went on to win the match by scores of 18-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 in a rematch of the 2016 region tournament finals.

Douglas (5-1 league, 8-5 overall) remained in the thick of the race for first-place with Bishop Manogue (6-1) and Galena (5-1) in Sierra League play. The Tigers hosted Manogue on Thursday and will also play at home on Tuesday against Damonte Ranch at 6 p.m.

Reno (6-0, 11-2) remained alone in first-place in the High Desert League standings.

Parker Buddy, the returning High Desert Player of the Year, led the Huskies with 15 kills and Karson Nakagawa handed out 34 assists. Buddy, a 6-foot outside hitter, announced her verbal commitment in March to play at Eastern Washington University.

Reno defeated Douglas in five sets to win the 2016 region championship.

FROSH

Maddy Surane delivered four kills and two service aces to lead Douglas statistically in its 2-0 win at Reno. The Tigers won by game scores of 25-13, 25-16.

Sophia Marieich also had three kills for the Tigers, while Sage Hubkey and Chloe Stein added two each. Caitlyn Stephens helped spark the Tigers with her back row defense.