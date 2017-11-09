Hundley breaks Earlham record

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

FOOTBALL

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley set Earlham's single-season rushing record Saturday when he ran for 105 yards on 14 carries in a 65-21 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss at Bluffton University (Ohio). Hundley now has 924 rushing yards on the season, which eclipses the previous record set in 2005. The senior quarterback also completed 19 of 42 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns for the Quakers in their loss. Overall, Hundley has accounted for 2,268 of 2,689 yards (84 percent) of the Quakers' offense through nine games this season while leading the team in passing and rushing. Earlham will close the book on its season Saturday at home against Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

ANDREW JENSEN — University of Jamestown (Jamestown, N.D.), 2015 Douglas graduate: The 6-foot-1, 274-pound junior defensive tackle was credited with nine tackles for the Jimmies in their 40-14 loss at home Saturday against Valley City State University.

TRIATHLON

LINDSEY JOHNSTON — Colorado Mesa University, 2016 Douglas graduate — Johnston competed at the USA/NCAA Collegiate Triathlon National Championships on Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. She finished with a time of 1:22.19, fourth best for the Colorado Mesa women's team during the sprint triathlon, which includes a 750-meter swim, 12.4-mile cycling leg and a 5-kilometer run. During the season, she was the 26th female finisher at the Littlefoot Triathlon in Lakewood, Colo., on Sept. 16 (she won her 16-19 age group), the NCAA West Regional Qualifier in Berkley, Calif., on Sept. 30 and the Pumpkinman Triathlon in Boulder City on Oct. 17. Johnston competed as a swimmer and diver at Douglas from 2013-2016.

VOLLEYBALL

ISABELLE PETERSON — University of Connecticut, 2017 Douglas graduate: Peterson, a 5-foot-10 freshman middle blocker, had a team-high six kills Friday in UConn's 3-0 loss at No. 21 Wichita State. On Sunday, UConn rallied for a 3-2 win at Memphis and Peterson had four kills in UConn's opening-set 25-22 win.

MONTRASHAY WORLEY — Hartford University (West Hartford, Conn.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Worley had nine digs and one assist in Hartford's 3-0 loss on Sunday at the University of Albany. She also had seven dig and one assist on Friday in a 3-1 loss at Binghampton.

SOCCER

MCKENNA KYNETT — Boise State University, 2016 Douglas graduate: The Broncos lost 1-0 to San Diego State in the Mountain West semifinals Thursday night in Las Vegas. Boise State (13-6-3) lost after the Aztecs scored in the 48th minute.

ALEXIS VON SCHOTTENSTEIN — Menlo College (Atherton, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Von Schottenste had one shot for the Oaks Friday in a 1-0 loss against Hope International in the first round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament. Menlo ended its season with an 11-5-3 record.

SILVIA FERNSTROM — Academy of Art University (San Francisco), 2015 Douglas graduate: Fernstrom had one shot on goal and two shots overall for the Urban Knights against Concordia on Sunday. Fernstrom started 17 games this season, scored one goal and had 12 shots.

HANNAH COVERLEY — College of Idaho (Caldwell, Idaho), 2015 Douglas graduate: Coverley, a sophomore midfielder, started 17 games this season and had six shots for the Yotes, who ended their season on Saturday with a 2-0 loss against Eastern Oregon in the Cascade Conference Tournament semifinals in Springfield, Ore. The Yotes ended their season with a 7-9-2 record.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.