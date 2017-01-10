Howren named Bishop Manogue football coach | RecordCourier.com

Ernie Howren is moving on after coaching the Reed Raiders to five Northern Nevada region football championships in the last six years.

Bishop Manogue High School announced on its website Tuesday morning that Howren has been selected as its new head football coach. Howren replaces Thomas Peregrin, who recently stepped down.

“After a search was conducted, we are ecstatic Ernie will be joining the Bishop Manogue team. His vast experience leading football teams to victory and his relationships in the community will serve him well as our new head coach” Bishop Manogue Principal Bri Thoreson announced in a statement on the school website. “He is Catholic, a strongly principled educator, and a proven leader on the field. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Bishop Manogue family.”

Howren directed Reed’s program for seasons 16 years. The Raiders compiled a 146-54 overall record and won seven region titles during that span.

“After 16 years at Reed High School, I am thankful for the relationships and friendships I have built and will certainly miss the players and fellow coaches. However, I am thrilled to join the Miner family and am excited for what is to come” Howren stated in the release.

Howren is beginning to transition into his new role effective immediately at Manogue, which went 4-6 and qualified for the playoffs with a team that included no fewer than 15 sophomores during the 2016 season. One of those losses came by a 32-28 score at Douglas High’s homecoming game on Sept. 30. The Miners finished fourth in the Sierra League and saw their season end with a 69-18 loss at Reed in the first round of the playoffs.