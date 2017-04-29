Hotshots win 10U, 12U titles | RecordCourier.com

The Carson Valley Hotshots 10U and 12U softball teams were perfect last weekend when they returned home with championships in their respective age group divisions at the Bownet Challenge in Reno.

The Hotshots won six straight games in the 10U division, while the 12U team went 5-0 to win the title in its bracket during an event hosted by All Star Tournaments.

The 10U Hotshots topped Reno Elite, 11-3, Nevada Lightning, 10-3, and Foothill Gold, 7-2),for a No. 1 seed in Sunday's bracket. They edged Reno Elite, 4-3, and then topped Foothill Gold 5-2 and 6-5 to clinch the title.

On Sunday, Dulce Franco, Zora Simpson and Ava Delaney led the team with three hits each. Bella Stagliano and Ellie Boggs each had two hits. Madisyn Gooch, Keeley Quailes and Kylie Minder also had hits for the Hotshots.

Pitchers Madisyn Gooch and Katie Norton combined for nine strikeouts to top the Elite. Simpson faced Foothill twice and struck out 12 batters in each game. Norton also won two games.

Delaney aided the defensive effort at catcher as she threw out four of six base runners attempting to steal.

Among the offensive highlights were two home runs by Simpson and a home run by Boggs. Lexi Hyde and Kaelyn Lange contributed bunts to move runners along in key situations, while 8-year old Morgan Gooch helped spark a rally in the finals on Sunday.

The 12U team topped the Bat Busters, 6-0, Hype, 2-0, and Reno Elite, 11-4),to secure the top seed in Sunday's bracket. They beat Nevada Lightning, 14-2, and routed the Bat Busters, 7-3, in the championship game.

On Sunday, Hotshots bats could not be silenced; Every player had at least one hit. Emma Stagliano led with five hits, Addie Doerr, Riley Wyman, Eva McNinch, and Talia Tretton belted three hits each, and Ryleigh Blaire, Neveah Kizer, Aspen Tollmann, each contributed two hits. Lily Baggett, Ruby Jacobsen, Lilyann Lee and Amy Neff also had hits for the Hotshots.

Tollmann struck out eight Lighting batters, and Wyman struck out seven in the championship game.

Weekend highlights included a perfect game pitched by Wyman on Saturday. Kizer, Stagliano, Wyman and Blaire also contributed home runs.