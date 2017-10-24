Hotshots 10-2 in fall tournaments

It's been a busy month for the Nevada Hotshots softball team. Successful, too, as the Carson Valley-based Hotshots have compiled an 10-2 record the last two weekends during tournament play in Oregon and California.

The Hotshots compiled a 6-1 record to take second-place in the 18-and-under division on Oct 14-15 at the Triple Crown Sports Valley South Invitational in Medford, Ore. Then they won four of five games this past weekend at the Bay Area Showcase in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Both tournaments featured blue chip talent, and the prestigious Bay Area Showcase had 60 teams in the 18U, 16U and 14U age groups.

During the Valley South Invitational at U.S. Cellular Sports Complex in Medford, the Hotshots advanced through the bracket play before they lost 7-5 to the Rocklin-based CA Yard Sharks in the championship round on Oct. 15.

Casey Peck hit 2-for-2 with a two-run triple that brought the Hotshots to within 6-5 in the fourth inning of the championship game. Aubrey Parks also hit 2-for-3 in the game.

In the semifinal, Jailene Salciedo pitched four innings of one-hit ball in a 12-0 shutout win over the Oregon Lil Rebels. Alyssa Smokey slammed a three-run homer in the first inning and Haley Doughty added a three-run blast to center field in the second inning as the Hotshots took an early 9-0 lead.

The Hotshots delivered four home runs in their 14-3 win over the Beaverton (Ore.) Blaze: Rylee Retzer, Doughty, Salciedo and Smokey. Retzer doubled two runs home in the first inning and added a two-run homer in the third. Smokey hit a game-ending (10-run rule) two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Parks hit 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI in a 12-5 win over the Diamond Dusters.

The Hotshots compiled a 3-0 record during pool play on Oct. 14, highlighted by a come-from-behind 8-7 win over the Yard Sharks. The Hotshots won thanks to a four-run rally in the top of the seventh inning. Back-to-back homers by Parks (two-run shot) and Doughty tied the score, then Bailey Walter walked and scored the go-ahead run on Salciedo's single. Kettja Bennett came on to pitch in the sixth inning and rang up a strikeout to end a rally with runners on second and third, then retired three of the four batters she faced in the seventh to earn the win.

Bennett also pitched a two-hit shutout to beat Bat Company Gold on Oct. 14.

This past Saturday and Sunday, the Hot Shots went 4-1 during the Bay Area Showcase at the Twin Creeks Sports Complex.

Salciedo hit two-for-two with six RBI, including a grand-slam, as the Hot Shots closed out their weekend with a 12-5 win over West Coast Smoke.

The Hot Shots absorbed their only loss of the tournament on Sunday in the semifinals by a 10-1 score against Universal Fastpitch Spary. The Spary roster includes Morgan Wynn, a Concord High School senior who was Diablo Valley Athletic League Pitcher of the Year this past spring and has committed to play for the University of Kansas.

On Saturday, a last at-bat rally lifted the Hot Shots to a 4-3 win over Strike Zone. Smokey hit a two-run homer to tie the score, then Salciedo doubled and dashed home with the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth.