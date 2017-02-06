Hillman, Dunkelman lead Tigers | RecordCourier.com

Danner Hillman and Sean Dunkelman set the pace for Douglas High’s alpine ski team Wednesday during Tahoe Basin Ski League competition at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Hillman captured second-place in the boys giant slalom race, just a fraction out of the top spot, while Dunkelman placed seventh to give the Tigers two top-10 finishers.

Douglas finished third in the combined team results with 346 points, behind only North Tahoe (427) and South Tahoe (353). The Tigers were second in the boys team scoring with 185 points and the girls were third with 161 points.

Hillman clocked a time of 63.63 seconds for two runs, a mere .21 behind Incline’s Winston Pretti in first-place. Dunkelman was timed at 65.60.

Luke Walters placed 16th and Kaehler Angelo 18th to round out the team scoring for Douglas. Blake Harper and Carson Shaw were close behind in 20th and 21st respectively.

The top four girls were Mary Weyland in 15th, Maya Smith 16th, Emily Hillman 17th and Ariana Bilderback 19th.

The next league race is a giant slalom on Tuesday at Alpine Meadows. The league championships are scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Sierra-at-Tahoe and Heavenly.

Note: Douglas took first-place in the combined team race on Jan. 19 at Heavenly. The Tigers edged South Tahoe, 365-363, while North Tahoe finished third with 351 points. The boys and girls teams both finished second. From an individual standpoint, Mary Weyland finished 10th and Katarina Wulstein 12th in the girls race, while Hillman finished third, Dunkelman eighth and Brian Harris ninth in the boys race.