High school, junior high rodeo begins new season

Corley Raper and Brynn Lehman led the Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club at the recent Battle Mountain and White Pine high school rodeos.

The rodeos — Battle Mountain on Sept. 9-10 and White Pine on Sept. 23-24 — marked the start of the 2017-18 season for both the Nevada high school and junior high rodeo association seasons.

Raper, a National High School Finals Rodeo qualifier this past spring and Silver State International Rodeo all-around winner in 2016, captured first-place in the barrel racing average at Battle Mountain. Lehman, another national high school rodeo veteran, captured first-place in the breakaway roping on the same weekend.

Raper placed fourth in pole bending, in addition to her fifth-place performances in breakaway and goat tying. Lehman and Cason Webb combined to place seventh in team roping while Denver McGill placed 10th in breakaway. Lehman took first-place in pole bending for the second go. Lehman also won the second go in breakaway, while Denver McGill placed third and Payson McGill fourth in the second go.

At White Pine, Raper won the second go of the barrel racing event and placed second in the average. She also placed ninth in goat tying.

Denver McGill finished seventh in goat tying and 10th in breakaway. The McGill sisters were ninth in the second go of the team roping.

The fall portion of the state schedule resumes with the Spanish Springs on Oct. 21-22. Douglas is scheduled to host its own rodeo on April 28-29, 2018.

JUNIOR HIGH

Raper, McGill earn all-around titles

McKenzie Raper and Reno McGill captured girls and boys all-around honors at the Battle Mountain and White Pine junior high school rodeos.

Raper was the all-around girls champion at both rodeos, while McGill won the all-around at White Pine and the reserve all-around award at Battle Mountain.

Raper won the girls goat tying average, placed second in barrel racing and ninth in breakaway roping, plus she combined with Riley Roderick to take second-place in ribbon roping at Battle Mountain.

McGill teamed with Wylee Mitchell to win the ribbon roping, plus he placed second in bull riding, third in boys breakaway roping and fifth in goat tying.

Another club member, Cole English, won the event's boys rookie award thanks to his second-place in goat tying and ribbon tying, as well as third-place in bull riding.

At White Pine, McGill won the breakaway, goat tying and saddle bronc steer riding average and took third-place in chute dogging. McGill also combined with Brock Feyder to take second-place in team roping and combined with Wylee Mitchell to place third in ribbon roping.

Raper won three individual events — breakaway, goat tying and barrel racing — and teamed with Riley Roderick to win the ribbon roping.

English placed fifth in breakaway and ribbon roping, plus he placed seventh in goat tying.