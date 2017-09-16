Hickey run lifts Tigers past Panthers

Hunter Hickey's 7-yard touchdown run with 1:37 left Friday night lifted the Douglas High football team to a 30-24 win against North Valleys in Reno.

Hickey ran for three touchdowns and threw another as the Tigers secured their first victory of the season. The senior quarterback scrambled around left end on third-and-goal to break a 24-all tie during North Valleys' homecoming contest at Panther Stadium.

Douglas (1-3 overall) went 52 yards on seven plays on the game-winning drive. North Valleys (0-3), in its last season before moving to the 3A division in 2018, had tied the score on Garrett Pennington's 14-yard touchdown run with 4:25 to go.

Pennington rushed for 284 yards on 28 carries. The junior returned to the field and scored his game-tying touchdown five plays after he hobbled to the sideline after being tackled on a 10-yard gain.

Hickey finished with 121 yards rushing on 14 carries, while tailback Dakota Lowden rushed for a season-high 114 yards on 18 carries. Hickey completed 15 of 23 passes for 240 yards with one interception.

Jack Overton caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Hickey — who threw the ball just as he was hit by two defenders — to give the Tigers a 17-12 lead with 3:01 left before halftime.

Douglas extended its advantage to 24-12 in the third quarter when Hickey shook loose on a 32-yard run to the 2 and then ran the ball in for a touchdown on the next play.

The Tigers jumped out front early as they received the opening kickoff and drove 64 yards in four plays, capped by Hickey's 16-yard touchdown run.

Chris Flores converted a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead to 10-0 in the second quarter.

Douglas finished with 472 yards in total offense, 342 of which came in the first half. The Panthers gained 512 yards in total offense, 390 of which came on the ground.

Defensively, the Tigers stopped North Valleys on three fourth-down plays. Two of those stops came in Douglas territory, one on a tackle by defensive end Austin Aiken. Christopher Merritt had a sack and Nathan Cruz intercepted a pass to clinch the win with 11 seconds left.