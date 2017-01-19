Dual Senior Night wins for Douglas wrestlers | RecordCourier.com

Kindel Isham didn’t get much mat time — 17 seconds to be exact — Wednesday during the Douglas High wrestling team’s Senior Night celebration.

The senior 120-pounder, a four-year varsity veteran, pounced on Galena’s Alexander Monroe for an early takedown and pin to help the Tigers post a 66-12 dual meet victory.

Douglas (3-1 league, 10-6-1 overall) came back to defeat Wooster 51-15 in a makeup from last week’s regular league schedule. Carson also bested Wooster 53-30 as part of a four-team Sierra League meet.

Isham’s win in 17 seconds was the fastest fall of the night. He picked up another win by forfeit in the dual against Wooster.

Will Williams, another senior in his fourth year with the Douglas program, pinned Galena’s Duncan Brown in a 145-pound match and picked up a forfeit from Wooster. Freshman Freddie Foster rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to score on an escape and then take down Dan Jaskic for a pin in 1:04.

Junior 138-pounder Andrew Williams pinned Austin Brown in 1:23 to prove the Tigers with six more team points. Williams wasn’t as fortunate later when he dropped a 7-5 decision as Wooster’s Carlos Barela scored three points on a near fall in the final 10 seconds.

Against Wooster, Gabe Wetzel started the dual off on an upbeat note at 152 pounds when he pinned Noah Moran in 26 seconds. Freshman 106-pounder Jaden Blanchard won by fall in 1:36. Shane Trivitt pinned Patrick McDonald in 3:15 in the 132-pound match and Foster outpointed Christian Harshbarger 14-7.

One of the featured bouts of the evening came at 126 pounds, where Wooster’s Ian Timmins pinned Ryan Adams in 5:22 in a rematch of the 2016 region tournament semifinals. Timmins is a three-time state champion.