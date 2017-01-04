Hawks edge Tigers at buzzer | RecordCourier.com

A last-minute flurry put the Douglas High boys basketball team on the brink of victory Tuesday, only to see Malik Youmes score on a layup to beat the final buzzer as Hug pulled out a 58-57 victory in Minden.

Hug (7-8 overall, 2-3 High Desert League) came back after trailing by as many as 13 points to win a Northern 4A cross-over contest that saw five lead changes in the second half at Randy Green Court.

Douglas (3-11, 2-3 Sierra League) staged a comeback of its own late in the fourth quarter and took a 57-56 lead with seven unanswered points over a span of 41 seconds, capped by Ryan Barnes’ 3-pointer with 20 seconds to go in a game between teams vying for top-four finishes and playoff berths in their respective leagues.

Hug inbounded the ball with 3.3 showing on the clock and 6-foot-1, 290-pound post player Junior Pousima fed a pass to Youmes, who drove the baseline for his game-winning shot.

Sam Moala — who earned all-region recognition at tight end and linebacker this past football season — scored on a layup to give the Hawks a 56-50 advantage with 1:33 to go. The Tigers launched their rally when Tre Jackson took an inbounds pass from Jordan Warren for an open layup with 1:01 on the clock. Senior forward Dalton Davis converted a layup and then, after a Hug turnover on the inbounds pass, Davis dished the ball out to the right wing to Barnes, who hit nothing but net on his three ball.

Jackson scored 14 points and Barnes 13 to lead Douglas offensively. Overall, 10 players reached the score column on a night when the Tigers held a 25-18 advantage in field goals.

One key factor can be found at the foul line, where Hug shot 18-for-27 while Douglas went 1-for-1.

Davis finished with nine points and four assists. Warren dished out five assists.

Youmes led all scorers with 22 points for the Hawks, while Moala added 20 to go with four blocked shots. Moala, a 6-3, 220-pound senior, had 10 points in the second quarter when Hug rallied from a 32-19 deficit and he had seven points in the fourth quarter. Youmes scored 12 in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.