Hansen, Bonafede help spark Falcons | RecordCourier.com

Brynna Hansen scored off the game’s opening tip and the Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team went on to a 48-19 victory Saturday at home against Excel Christian.

Grace Bonafede scored 16 points and 16 rebounds to help lead the way for Sierra Lutheran (2-0 league, 7-5 overall), with 10 of those points and nine rebounds coming in the first half. Hansen also had a double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds (six offensive).

Jee Benton added four points and two steals in under a minute during the second quarter. Clare Davison blocked four shots and Claire Conway had four assists.

The Falcons led 12-5 at the end of one quarter and 25-10 at halftime.

Sierra Lutheran hosts Western A division rival Coleville this coming Friday. The girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.

— Sierra Lutheran senior Molly McKee contributed to this report.

COLEVILLE

Pawahnee Minder scored 18 points and Camille Childs added eight to help the Coleville girls to a 47-25 Western 1A girls win at home against Excel Christian on Friday night.

Minder and Mary Castellon grabbed 10 rebounds each and Angel Armbruster dished out five assists for Coleville (1-4 league, 3-10 overall).

Minder scored 10 points and Karla Gutierrez eight for the Wolves on Saturday in a 49-25 loss at Virginia City.

BOYS

Virginia City outscored Coleville 23-3 in the second quarter en route to a 50-19 boys win at home on Saturday.

Colt Hess led the way with 23, Tanner Uken added nine and Ireland Franklin six for the Muckers. The win gives Virginia City a 3-0 record in league play.