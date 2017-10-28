Grizzlies run past Tigers, 48-28

A relentless ground attack carried the Galena High football team to a 48-28 Sierra League playoff-clinching victory against Douglas Thursday night in Minden.

Tommy Corcoran rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way for the Grizzlies, who surged to a 20-0 first-quarter lead and then held off a comeback bid by Douglas (0-3 league, 2-7 overall) at Keith Roman Field. Galena (2-1, 5-3) wound up rushing for 328 yards overall, with Corcoran accounting for 28 of the team's 46 carries.

The final score overshadowed a big night by Douglas quarterback Hunter Hickey, who rushed for 147 yards, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown run with 5:04 left in the fourth quarter that made it a 41-28 game. The 5-10, 180-pound senior also completed 8 of 15 passes for 83 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown strike to Kane Hoyopatubbi to put the Tigers on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.

Douglas scored on its final three possessions of the first half, two of which came during a span of 66 seconds.

The Tigers answered immediately after Galena's Hayden Werbeckes blocked a punt and recovered the ball for a touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter.

First came an eight-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Kane Hoyopatubbi's 41-yard touchdown reception from Hickey, who delivered a strike just as he was hit by Werbeckes. The score came on a third-and-7 play, and earlier in the drive, Christian Gray had a 10-yard reception to move the chains.

Three plays later Hoyopatubbi intercepted a third down pass by Galena quarterback Mateo Rasmussen to give Douglas first-and-goal at the 8. Dakota Lowden cashed in on the first play with a sweep around his right end for a touchdown.

Galena responded with a drive of its own, sparked by Corcoran's 42-yard run to the 20. The 6-foot-1, 183-pound senior capped the drive with a 2-yard scoring run.

Hickey took charge on the ensuing series as Douglas answered with a nine-play, 66-yard scoring drive. Hickey carried on seven of eight plays, including runs of 13 and 24 yards, before Jayden Foster took a 9-yard sweep around right end for a touchdown with 1:25 left before halftime. Lowden's run for the two-point conversion as the Tigers cut their deficit to 27-21 at halftime.

Corcoran scored on runs of 13, 2 and 7 yards in the second half to help the Grizzlies put the game away.

Mike Dennis and Rasmussen scored on Galena's opening two possessions to give the Grizzlies an early 13-0 lead.

Werbeckes played a big role in all three phases of the game for Galena. The 6-5, 220-pound senior defensive end/tight end was in on three sacks and caught a 42-yard pass to start the second half, a play that led to Corcoran's 13-yard touchdown run.

The Grizzlies had two opportunities to put the game away, only to be denied by turnovers on back-to-back possessions. Christopher Merritt had a takeaway at the Tigers' 43 and Williams recovered a fumble to stop a Galena drive at the 15 on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Douglas was unable to capitalize offensively on either occasion, though. The Tigers lost the ball on downs after back-to-back passes fell incomplete and then Galena's Austen Chu recovered a fumble on Galena's 44.

Douglas will try to extend its season with a win against Carson next Friday. The winner will receive the Sierra's No. 4 seed into the region playoffs.

Note: Douglas holds an 11-7 lead in its all-time series against Galena dating back to 1995. … The Grizzlies have rebounded from a 2-7 season in 2016 that ended with six straight losses.