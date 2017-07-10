Grant has three hits for Ducks in loss | RecordCourier.com

Austin Grant hit 3-for-4 and scored three runs, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Douglas Ducks 16U summer baseball team from falling to an 18-7 defeat against Reno on Saturday.

Douglas took leads of 4-3 in the third inning and 6-5 in the fifth inning. Reno came back to take charge of the game with six runs in the sixth inning and seven more runs in the seventh.

Austin Sullivan drove two runs home with a bases loaded, two-out single that gave the Ducks their one-run lead in the fifth. Grant delivered an RBI triple in the first inning. Aiden Budden went 2-for-4 with a sixth-inning double.

On Sunday, Zak Korzeniewski hit 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the fifth inning to help the Ducks in their 10-3 loss against Galena. Adam Garren also singled and scored one run for Douglas, Budden contributed a double, while Evan Simpson, Luke Ackermann and Sullivan had singles.

Douglas dropped a 14-4 decision to the Carson Blue Jays on Friday. The Blue Jays scored nine runs in the opening three innings to take control of the game.

Budden hit 2-for-3 with one RBI to lead Douglas offensively. Grant also went 1-for-2 with one RBI.

The Ducks were 13-4 winners on Thursday against the Reno Athletics-Manogue Gold.

Douglas scored three runs in the third inning and added six more runs in the fifth to take a 9-0 lead. Matthew Goff, James Hubbard, Wyatt Grisell, Ackermann, Budden and Grant contributed one RBI each. Goff doubled and scored in the fifth inning.