Gomez’ late goals lifts Carson High boys soccer over Douglas

Carson High's Osvaldo Gomez scored his first goal of the season in extra time to snap a 4-all tie and give the Senators a 5-4 come-from-behind win at Douglas on Saturday.

Javi Vega scored three goals for Douglas (3-6-2 Sierra League, 4-7-3 overall). The senior forward's third goal gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead in the 74th minute.

Douglas led 3-1 with 26 minutes remaining, but was unable to hold on.

"The effort was there," Tigers coach Chase Zumpft said. "We didn't keep the pressure up to slow down the game. They have a lot of goal scorers."

The intensity of the rivalry game was fun to watch, he added.

"This was how the Carson-Douglas game used to be when I played," said Zumpft, a 2004 Douglas graduate.

Carson (8-2-1, 9-3-2) is unbeaten in its last six matches, the only blemish being a 3-all tie with Wooster. The Senators now lead the league by five points over the Colts, who tied Manogue 2-2 on Saturday.

"We never quit competing," Carson coach Frank Martinez said. "It's not often a team comes back with only 10 players."

Martinez was referring to the Senators' predicament after Guillermo Perez picked up his second yellow card of the game midway through the second half.

The ejection didn't seem to faze the Senators, who scored four of their five goals in the final 40 minutes, including three in the final nine minutes. In fact, the Senators trailed or were tied the final 67 minutes of the match.

The Senators tied the match at 4 on a goal by Israel Lopez in approximately the 78th minute.

Moments later, Carson got possession back, and Raul Lopez crossed the ball to Gomez. Douglas keeper Dennis Gingrich came out from the goalline in an attempt to either catch or knock the ball away. Instead, Gomez banged in the game-winning shot.

"I decided to stay up around the goal," said Gomez, who missed the first couple of games because of academic issues and another one with an injury. "He (Gingrich) went for it and I shot it. We were frustrated and playing one man down."

"I don't know why he got out so far," Zumpft said.

Julio Loera gave Carson its first lead of the game with a goal in the 13th minute.

Vega gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead at the half, scoring in the 32nd and 38th minute.

Douglas freshman Manuel Solis gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead when he beat Jose Rodriguez in the 54th minute.

Two minutes later, Efren Ramirez scored on a penalty kick to make it 3-2.

Ramirez put a direct free kick off the crossbar four minutes later, and then Loera and Lopez got off unsuccessful shots in the 57th and 58th minute, respectively.

Ramirez tied the match at 3 with a shot in the upper right corner in the 71st minute.

The Tigers visit Bishop Manogue today at 3:30 p.m. in a critical league test between teams tied in the race for a Sierra League playoff berth.

Four teams from both the Sierra and High Desert leagues advance to the Northern 4A Region Tournament, which starts on Oct. 31.