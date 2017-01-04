Softball signups begin on Saturday | RecordCourier.com

Four registration dates in January have been set for the 2017 Carson Valley Fastpitch season.

Sign-ups will be taken on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 21 from noon-2 p.m., Jan. 25 from 6-8 p.m. and Jan. 28 from noon-2 p.m.

Each session will be held at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Participants need to pre-register on the organization’s website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — and new players are required to provide birth certificate copies along with payment to one of the four registration sessions.

The registration fee is $85 for players ages 4-6 and $90 for players ages 7-and-older. A maximum rate of $160 is charged per family. A $10 discount is being offered for anyone making payment on Saturday.

The programs age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. Eligibility for divisions is based on a player’s age as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Coaches and sponsors are still needed for the 2017 season.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 (pattisnyder88@aol.com) or Melissa Strazi at 775-291-3763 (Melissa.strazi@gmail.com) for information.

Trail run Saturday in Carson City

The Ascent Runs Winter Trail Series will continue Saturday when the Wild Winter Roundup is held in Carson City.

Distances of 5- and 10-kilometers will be offered — depending on weather conditions — starting at 9 a.m. from Centennial Park.

The course is predominantly single track trail with some technical rocky sections.

Visit www.http://ascentruns.com/ for information.

Youth basketball sign-ups open

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation youth boys and coed basketball league season tips off on Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Players from first grade through high school — beginning to advanced levels — can participate in a program that emphasizes skill development and fun competition. Games will be played one day each week, with at least one practice each week during a season scheduled to end on March 27.

Call 782-5500, ext. 1, for more information.

Roberts to speak at Dolan Dinner

The University of Nevada baseball team will hold the 33rd annual Bobby Dolan Baseball Dinner on Jan. 19 at the Reno Ballroom. The guest speaker is Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and 2016 National League Manager of the Year.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the VIP reception, followed by a 5:30 p.m. social hour and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and $1,500 for a table of 10. Additionally, a VIP package for a table of 10 including a private reception with Dave Roberts is available for $2,500.

Call 682-6901 or visit https://goo.gl/WhuLxI%5Bgoo.gl%5D for details to reserve tickets.

Roberts, who was also named the Sporting News’ Manager of the Year, led the Dodgers to a 91-71 record and the team’s fourth consecutive National League West Division title in his first season leading the team in 2016. He is the 10th skipper in Dodgers history and the fourth to play for and manage the team. Roberts is the first minority manager in club history.

The event raises funds that support Wolf Pack baseball. Coach T.J. Bruce guided the Pack to a 37-24 record and Mountain West championship game berth last season.