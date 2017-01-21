Galena escapes with win in overtime | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas Tigers fought back from a 14-point halftime deficit Friday night during their winter homecoming boys basketball game. Their uphill effort was good enough to catch up, however, the Tigers were not able to get over the top in overtime as Galena escaped with a 47-38 victory.

Dillon Voyles and Stettler Anderson combined to score 11 points in overtime to help Galena pull out a win that preserved its share of first-place in Sierra League play.

Galena (8-2 league, 16-4 overall) only managed two field goals and seven points in the third and fourth quarters as Douglas (4-6, 5-14) rallied from a 28-14 halftime deficit.

The Tigers climbed back within striking distance with a 13-1 run through the third quarter. Cade Pankey knocked down a jumper, assisted by Kaden Christen, and Desmond Hinnant sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key, assisted by Josh Meza, to bring the Tigers within 29-27 in the final 1:11 of the third quarter.

Tre Jackson scored to make it 29-29 at the outset of the fourth and then converted a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the score at 35-all and force overtime.

Anderson scored on two inside shots to give the Grizzlies an early advantage in the extra period and Voyles put the game away as he shot seven-for-eight from the free throw line in the final 56.8 seconds.

Moses Wood led all scorers with 16 points for the Grizzlies. Wood scored 15 in the first half, including three 3-pointers.

Jackson led Douglas with 14 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Nine players scored for the Tigers, who visit Carson on Tuesday.