Fred Alexander Memorial Golf Clinic on May 21 | RecordCourier.com

Kids will have a chance to learn the game of golf for free on May 21 when the 25th annual Fred Alexander Memorial Family Golf Clinic is held at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Carson City.

The Sunday clinic for children ages 6-17 provides an introduction to golf with individual lessons from more than Sierra Nevada Chapter/NCPGA professionals and apprentices. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. and the clinic is from 11:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Participants will receive prizes, snack lunch, a T-shirt while supplies last, a backpack and a golf club while quantities last (while quantities last) for those that don't have equipment of their own).

World renowned trick shot artist and performer Peter Longo will put on a demonstration as part of the day's activities.

Visit http://www.alexandergolfclinic.com for information or to register online. Call 775-772-6180 (English) or 775-298-2982 (Spanish) for more information.

The deadline for all applications is May 20, at 3 p.m. Applications can also be faxed to 800-335-7716.