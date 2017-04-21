Foster helps Nevada in win over San Jose State | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 1-for-3 with a triple and one RBI Saturday to help the Wolf Pack to a 6-2 Mountain West win against San Jose State Saturday at Peccole Park in Reno. The designated hitter tripled down the right field line in the fifth inning when Nevada took a 5-2 lead. Foster went 0-for-1 and scored twice, including the game-tying run in the ninth inning, Friday in the Wolf Pack's 5-4 win. Foster was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the ninth as Nevada scored twice to win the game. The Wolf Pack host Fresno State for a three-game series that starts today at 6 p.m. at Peccole Park in Reno.

SOFTBALL

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson earned Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Division I Softball Player of the Week honors for the third time this season after she hit .700 and helped the Tigers win four straight games. Robinson collected six hits with two home runs last Thursday when the Tigers swept an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader against Central Community College, 6-2 and 10-2. Robinson slugged a two-run homer in the first inning of the opener. The freshman center fielder currently leads the ICCAC with a .500 batting average, .553 on base percentage, 1.055 slugging percentage plus her conference-leading 16 home runs.

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Sonnemann hit 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI for the Lumberjacks last Friday in a 5-0 win at home against Cal State San Marcos (Madison Williams pitched a no-hitter for the win). Overall, Sonnemann hit 5-for-10 with four RBI as Humboldt State swept a triple header played in McKinleyville, Calif.

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent started in the pitcher's circle and worked 4.2 innings in the Wolf Pack's 12-7 loss against UNLV Friday at Hixson Park in Reno. Sargent (7-6 season record) allowed eight runs (five earned) on 11 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. UNLV scored eight runs in the fifth inning to rally from an early 7-0 deficit. Next up for Nevada is a three-game series at Kansas that starts with a 5 p.m. (PDT) game today in Lawrence. The Wolf Pack will be back home next weekend for a Mountain series against Colorado State.

TRACK AND FIELD

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams ran 4:37.00 in the women's 1,500-meters Friday night during Azusa Pacific's Bryan Clay Invitational. The Wolf Pack will have 28 athletes competing today and Saturday at Stanford's Cardinal Classic. Fans can also follow along on Twitter with @WolfPackTrack and with live results on NevadaWolfPack.com on the day of the meet. Adams is a chemical engineering major at Nevada.

ASPEN ABBOTT — Southern Oregon University (Ashland, Ore.), 2013 Douglas graduate: Abbott became No. 1 in the Cascade Collegiate Conference in the women's 800 meters last Saturday when she won at Southern Oregon's Raider Invitational with a time of 2:15.25. She also helped Southern Oregon's 4×400 relay team set an NAIA 'B' qualifying mark of 3:56.70. Abbott narrowly missed her own school 800 record of 2:15.02 set in 2015.

ANDREW COBOURN — Chico State, 2012 Douglas graduate: Cobourn ran 14:53.59 5,000 meters Friday night at the Bryan Clay Invitational Distance Carnival hosted by Azusa Pacific.

