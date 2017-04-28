Fisher runs well for Boise, McKown sets school record | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

TRACK AND FIELD

DUSTY FISHER — Boise State University, 2013 Douglas graduate: Fisher ran well for Boise State at two separate meets April 14-15 in Southern California. He placed third in the 400 meters at the Mount SAC Relays in a time of 47.3 and later ran anchor for the Broncos' 4×400 relay team that captured first-place in 3:11.46. Fisher ran another 400 the following day at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach and clocked a 47.80, using a dive at the finish line to win his heat in a photo finish and place third overall. The Broncos compete today and Saturday in Boise when they host the "Border Clash."

MARSHALL MCKOWN — Yuba College, 2014 Douglas graduate: McKown set a school record in the hammer throw (16 pounds) with a mark of 174-feet, 2-inches, good for first-place Saturday at the Yuba Last Chance Meet. McKown also won the discus (160-1) and placed second in the shot put (47-8). McKown broke Yuba's hammer throw record set in 2016 by former Douglas teammate Colton Waggoner.

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams ran 4:38.97 in her heat of the 1,500 meters Saturday at Stanford's Cardinal Classic.

MADISON COTE — University of Pacific, 2016 Douglas graduate: Cote ran 11:49.54 for 3,000 meters Saturday at Fresno State's Bulldog Open in Clovis, Calif.

SOFTBALL

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent pitched 4.1 innings Saturday in the Wolf Pack's 6-3 loss at Kansas. She allowed five runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. The Jayhawks scored five runs in the fifth inning to break up a 1-1 deadlock. Sargent is 7-7 on the season coming into a Mountain West series against Colorado State that opens today with a 4 p.m. game at Hixson Park in Reno.

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson hit 2-for-3 in both games Sunday to help the Tigers sweep past Iowa Western Community College, 3-0 and 5-2. The freshman drove in two runs in the second game. The Tigers are seeded fourth coming into the NJCAA Region XI Tournament, which opens today in Council Bluff, IA.

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Sonnemann drew two walks and scored both times — in the second and seventh innings — plus she contributed a sacrifice bunt to help the Lumberjacks win 7-3 to salvage a split of their California Collegiate Athletic Association doubleheader at Sonoma State on Saturday. She is hitting .276 for the season and leads the team with 31 stolen bases in 32 attempts.

KAITLYN BOWMAN — Iowa Lakes Community College (Estherville, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Bowman pitched 3.0 innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out six Saturday in the Lakers' 24-2 win at home against North Iowa. The left-hander walked none. For the season, Bowman is 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 32.1 innings.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster is hitting .200 (15-for-75) through 30 games (24 starts). The sophomore catcher/designated hitter has three doubles, two triples and nine RBI. The Wolf Pack open a thrree-game Mountain West series today at Air Force.

GOLF

EMMA SPERRY — Missouri Valley College (Marshall, Mo.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Sperry finished ninth on the individual leaderboard and helped the Vikings finish second as a team Monday and Tuesday at the Central Methodist University Eagle Open in Boonville, Mo. Sperry shot 95 on Monday and 85 on Tuesday to finish with a 220 total at Hail Ridge Golf Course (par-71, 5,982 yards).

