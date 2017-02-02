Fast times for Koontz at Indiana | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SWIMMING AND DIVING

SHELBY KOONTZ — Indiana University, 2016 Douglas graduate: The freshman placed fifth in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle last Friday when the No. 14 ranked Hoosiers’ women ended their dual meet season with a 171-129 loss at home against No. 10 Louisville. Koontz clocked a time of 24.16 in the 50, 51.76 in the 100 and swam for a 400 freestyle relay team that finished in 3:24.77. In December, Koontz logged a personal record 49.98 to win the 100 freestyle at the Miami (Ohio) Invitational — the time ranks her as the 17th fastest performer in school history. The Big Ten Championships will be held Feb. 15-18 in West Lafayette, Ind.

SHAELIN MOREFIELD — Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 2014 Douglas graduate: The junior placed second in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:07.98 and sixth in the 400 individual medley in 4:40.33 Saturday during the Blue-Green rivalry dual against U.C. Santa Barbara. Cal Poly fell short in the team score at home, 165-129. The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships will be held Feb. 15-18 in Monterey Park, Calif.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of San Mateo (San Mateo, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had 14 points and eight rebounds Friday night in San Mateo’s 69-52 win against Ohlone in Fremont, Calif. Millett shot 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 from the free throw line.

