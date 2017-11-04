Falcons win 1A opener

Brynna Hansen and Gabby Kale put down nine and eight kills respectively to lead a balanced attack that carried the Sierra Lutheran High volleyball team to a 3-0 victory against Wells Friday in an opening round Northern 1A Region Tournament match in Reno.

Sierra Lutheran (18-7 overall), the No. 2 seed from the Western Division, won 25-12, 25-13, 25-18 at Wooster High School.

Wells (6-15), the No. 3 seed from the East, made things interesting in the third set when the Leopards cut a 16-8 deficit to 20-16, however, the Falcons regained the momentum to close out the match.

It marked the 10th win in 11 matches for the Falcons since losing to Coleville on Oct. 26.

Hansen also contributed 10 digs for Sierra Lutheran. Claire Benson and Briana Mofhitz-Faieta handed out 10 assists each for the Falcons. Sophomore Ciera Schinzing had six service aces (Sierra Lutheran had 11 as a team).

This is Sierra Lutheran's most successful season since 2011, when the Falcons compiled a 22-13 record and finished as the region tournament runner-up behind Coleville.

COLEVILLE 3, JACKPOT 0

Coleville (19-6), the No. 1 Western Division seed, defeated Jackpot in another opening round match at Wooster. The Wolves won by game scores of 25-6, 25-8, 25-22.

The Wolves improved their win streak to seven straight matches.

Coleville advanced to the semifinals Saturday morning against Virginia City. Sierra Lutheran met defending tournament champion Owyhee in the other semifinal at Wooster.

The two region tournament finalists will move on to face two representatives from the South at the NIAA State Championships Friday and Saturday at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas.

Note: Reno and Bishop Manogue met in the Northern 4A Region championship match on Saturday at Reno High. One team will move on to represent the North at the state tournament next weekend in Las Vegas.