Falcons top Excel, 67-34 | RecordCourier.com

Zane Warkentin and Thomas Mellum came out with hot shooting hands on Saturday night and helped the Sierra Lutheran Falcons to a 67-34 win at home against the Excel Christian Warriors.

Throughout the first quarter, the Falcons dominated with Zane Warkentin and Thomas Mellum both making 3s. Tyler Waite had a pair of steals, which resulted in four more points.

As the game progressed, the Falcons’ lead steadily grew, and ultimately, they defeated the Warriors 67-34.

Mellum and Warkentin both lead the team in scoring with 14 points each. Mellum also had three assists. Jake Cummings contributed eight rebounds along with five points, Warkentin also had 6 rebounds.

The Falcons are now 1-1 in league play, 7-5 overall. Sierra Lutheran’s boys team hosts Coleville tonight at 7:30 p.m.