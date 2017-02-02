Falcons show progress in loss at Virginia City | RecordCourier.com

There were signs of progress for the Sierra Lutheran Falcons Sierra Lutheran Falcons on Tuesday night the lost a close game to the Virginia City Muckers, 57-54.

The last Western 1A league matchup between these two teams resulted in a 44-23 defeat at home. The rematch in Virginia City was closely contested until the final buzzer.

The Falcons took a 4-5 league record (10-9 overall) into their nonleague game at Greenville, Calif. They play again Friday night at Excel Christian in Sparks.

On Tuesday, the Falcons had a 26-25 lead at halftime. After several lead changes the Muckers were able to take the lead for good to pull out a win that improved their third-place league record to 8-2.

Jake Cummings finished with 14 points, four steals, and seven blocks. Zane Warkentin had 10 points and three steals. Tyler Waite had eight points and five assists.

Colt Hess led all scorers with 32 points for Virginia City, while Tommy Redican scored 14.