Falcons set for region volleyball

Gabby Kale delivered a double-double Friday morning to help the Sierra Lutheran High volleyball team secure a regular season-ending 3-1 victory at Virginia City.

Kale had 17 kills and 11 digs, in addition to seven blocks, as the Falcons locked up a share of the Western 1A championship and the division's No. 2 seed into the Northern 1A Region Tournament starting on Friday at Wooster High School in Reno.

Sierra Lutheran (16-2 league, 17-7 overall) and Coleville (16-2, 18-6) finished the season tied for first-place.

Sierra Lutheran opens in the region tournament with a 4:40 p.m. match against McDermitt, the East's No. 3 seed, and Coleville opens at 6:20 p.m. against Wells.

The Falcons bested Virginia City by game scores of 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17.

"What a fantastic way to end our regular season," said coach Tiffany Patrick. "Here we come regionals."

Sierra Lutheran senior Brynna Hansen finished with 10 kills, four blocks and 13 digs.

Sophomore Ciera Schinzing had five kills and seven blocks. Briana Mofitz-Faeta had 21 assists and Claire Benson added 10 assists. Charis Wheeler led the team with 16 digs.

FOOTBALL

Virginia City scored 28 unanswered points in the first-quarter en route to a 61-8 win at home against Sierra Lutheran on Friday.

The undefeated Muckers stretched their lead to 35-0 at halftime and 55-8 after three quarters against Sierra Lutheran (1-6 league, 1-7 overall).

Quarterback Alex Bernhard threw a 20-yard pass to John Miles for the Falcons' only touchdown. Rocky DiMartino caught a pass from Bernhard for the 2-point PAT conversion.

Defensively, Nathan White had an interception, and DiMartino, Peyton Hedwall and Austin Stone each had a tackle for loss.

Virginia City (7-0, 9-0) was led by Wyatt Pieretti with 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Overall, seven different ball carriers ran the ball.