Falcons run well at Idaho invitational

Jared Marchegger, Teagan Hansen, Emily McNeely and Taylor Davison were individual leaders for the Sierra Lutheran High cross country team Saturday at the 43rd annual Bob Firman Invitational near Boise, Idaho.

The meet featured 4,600 runners from 146 schools, representing eight states and British Columbia. The challenging 5,000-meter course at Eagle Island State Park included trails, sand and grass, as well as winding uphill and downhill sections (at an altitude near 3,000 feet).

Hansen, a sophomore, improved his personal record time for 5,000 meters by nearly three minutes with a 17:04.7 effort in the Division II boys race, good for 26th-place in a field of 337 runners.

Marchegger ran 17:08 to finish 131st in the elite boys race, which had 208 finishers. Marchegger, a junior, is Nevada's defending 1A-2A state and Northern region champion.

In the girls competition, McNeely finished 28th in the Division II race with a personal record time of 20:33.3 over the 3.1-mile distance while Davison finished 62nd in 21:26. The race had 246 runners. McNeely's time was seven seconds faster than her previous personal best set last year at the Stanford Invitational.

Also competing for Sierra Lutheran, Andreas Gilson and Jake Tack finished 135th and 196th out of 267 runners in the freshman boys race with respective times of 20:34 and 21:59.