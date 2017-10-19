Falcons register first shutout

Coming off their first win of the season, the Sierra Lutheran Falcons will return to action Saturday to host Smith Valley in a Western 1A 8-man football contest.

Smith Valley (3-2 league, 5-2 overall) and Sierra Lutheran (1-4 league, 1-5 overall) will face off in a game scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Sierra Lutheran posted its first shutout in program history this past Saturday in a 14-0 victory at home against Pyramid Lake (0-5, 2-6).

Aaron Adams led the Falcons offensively, as the 5-foot-8, 195-pound junior rushed for 182 yards on 19 carries, including a 70-yard burst.

Defensively, Ethan Braugh was in on 15 tackles (7 solo) for Sierra Lutheran. Rocky Dimartino had 10 tackles (nine solo) and Alex Bernhard 10 (eight solo). Caleb Contreras also contributed an interception, while Nathan Waiter and Bernhard had fumble recoveries.