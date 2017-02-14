Falcons move on to playoffs | RecordCourier.com

Grace Bonafede had 24 points, 12 rebounds and blocked four shots on Monday night to lead the Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team to a 46-32 win at Coleville.

Sierra Lutheran (13-1 league, 18-7 overall) ended its regular season with a makeup game that was postponed on Friday due to winter flooding in the area.

The lady Falcons now move on to play in the Northern 1A Region Tournament, starting with a 4:40 p.m. first-round game on Thursday against Wells at Adobe Middle School in Elko. The tournament continues Friday and Saturday at Elko High School, with the two finalists moving on to the state tournament on Feb. 24-25 in Las Vegas.

In addition to Bonafede, Marin Woomer had seven rebounds and Clare Davison contributed nine points and eight steals.

The lady Falcons were also victorious on Saturday at home against Whittell, 40-35, and have won 13 of their last 15 games so far in 2017.