Falcons’ girls rally for win at Pyramid Lake | RecordCourier.com

Coming off its first Western 1A league loss one night before, the Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team bounced back for a 33-28 win at Pyramid Lake on Wednesday.

Sierra Lutheran rallied from a 24-23 deficit after three quarters to pick up a win that improved its league record to 11-1 (16-7 overall). Clare Davison led the Falcons with nine steals and 11 points, three shots being 3-pointers.

Grace Bonafede also contributed 16 rebounds and 12 points.

On Tuesday, Smith Valley jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and went on to close out a 37-21 victory at Sierra Lutheran. The Bulldogs led 15-2 after one quarter and 20-6 at halftime on the way to handing Sierra Lutheran its first league defeat of the season.

Smith Valley, the defending league champion, improved to 8-4 in league (12-10).

Davison contributed eight points, seven steals and three assists for the Falcons. Bonafede provided a highlight with 14 rebounds, 11 on the defensive end.

Sierra won an earlier meeting between the two teams, 33-25, on Jan. 18 in Smith.

— Sierra Lutheran senior Molly McKee contributed to this report