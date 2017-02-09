Falcons’ girls rally for win at Pyramid Lake | RecordCourier.com

Falcons’ girls rally for win at Pyramid Lake
February 9, 2017
Coming off its first Western 1A league loss one night before, the Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team bounced back for a 33-28 win at Pyramid Lake on Wednesday.
Sierra Lutheran rallied from a 24-23 deficit after three quarters to pick up a win that improved its league record to 11-1 (16-7 overall). Clare Davison led the Falcons with nine steals and 11 points, three shots being 3-pointers.
Grace Bonafede also contributed 16 rebounds and 12 points.
On Tuesday, Smith Valley jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and went on to close out a 37-21 victory at Sierra Lutheran. The Bulldogs led 15-2 after one quarter and 20-6 at halftime on the way to handing Sierra Lutheran its first league defeat of the season.
Smith Valley, the defending league champion, improved to 8-4 in league (12-10).
Davison contributed eight points, seven steals and three assists for the Falcons. Bonafede provided a highlight with 14 rebounds, 11 on the defensive end.
Sierra won an earlier meeting between the two teams, 33-25, on Jan. 18 in Smith.
— Sierra Lutheran senior Molly McKee contributed to this report