Falcons’ girls maintain league lead | RecordCourier.com

A staunch defensive effort on Wednesday night carried the Sierra Lutheran High girls basketball team to a 29-19 win at home against Virginia City in a showdown for first-place in the Western 1A league.

Sierra Lutheran (6-0 Western A league, 11-5 overall) moved out front in the second quarter to take a 14-10 halftime lead, then limited Virginia City (4-2, 7-8) to nine points in the second half.

Clare Davison scored 13 points and Grace Bonafede eight to lead the Falcons offensively. Davison shot 3-for-4 from beyond the 3-point arc and helped spark the defense with seven steals.

SIERRA LUTHERAN 46,

WHITTELL 29

The Lady Falcons defeated Whittell Tuesday night on the Warriors’ home court in Zephyr Cove.

Bonafede scored 13 points, while Brynna Hansen and Davison added 11 each to lead the Falcons offensively. Bonafede also collected 11 rebounds (seven offensive) and Davison five steals.

Sierra Lutheran led 16-9 after one quarter and 27-17 at halftime against Whittell (3-4, 5-14).