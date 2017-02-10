Falcons fly past Bulldogs, 57-43 | RecordCourier.com

Thomas Mellum, Nathan Waite and Zane Warkentin combined to score 36 points on Tuesday night as the Sierra Lutheran Falcons took on the Smith Valley Bulldogs and came away with a 57-43 win.

The game proved to be close early, as Sierra Lutheran led by four points at halftime after the Bulldogs put away a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. Coming into the third quarter, the Falcons took off and scored 33 points in the second half.

Mellum lead the scoring with 14 points, plus he tacked on two assists for the Falcons, who stretched their win streak to three straight games. Warkentin finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Waite had 12 points, four steals and two rebounds.

The Falcons improved their Western 1A league record to 7-5 record (14-9 overall) with a 51-46 win at Pyramid Lake on Wednesday. They end the regular season tonight at home against defending league and state small schools champion Whittell.