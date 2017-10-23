Falcons fall to Smith Valley

The Sierra Lutheran Falcons closed out their home schedule on Saturday with a 44-20 Western 1A 8-man football loss to Smith Valley.

Sierra Lutheran (1-5 league, 1-6 overall) scored all of its points in the first half, as Shane Burkett and John Miles caught touchdown passes from Alex Bernhard, while Nathan White scored on a 15-yard run.

Bernhard completed four of six passes for 78 yards, plus he rushed for 62 yards on 12 carries. Miles caught four passes for 90 yards and Waite ran for 45 yards on 11 carries.

Miles, a sophomore, converted two of three PAT kick attempts.

Ethan Braugh led the Falcons defensively with 15 tackles (seven solo), while Waite added 12 (seven solo). Rocky Dimartino and Quinn Cummings each had a fumble recovery.

Smith Valley improved its league record to 4-2 (6-2 overall), good for third-place in the Western 1A standings.

Recommended Stories For You

The Falcons close out their season Friday with a 1 p.m. game at Virginia City.