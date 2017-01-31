Falcons’ boys rally past Lakers | RecordCourier.com

The Sierra Lutheran Falcons moved forward in Western 1A league boys basketball play on Friday night with a 67-58 win over the Pyramid Lake Lakers.

During the first quarter, Pyramid Lake took off on a scoring streak leaving the Falcons with some work to do. As the game progressed the Falcons started scoring baskets and were close behind the Lakers, who led 27-24 at halftime.

The Falcons came back to score 20 points in the third quarter.

Zane Warkentin had 25 points, five rebounds and six steals for the Falcons. Jake Cummings had 20 points and four rebounds. Nathan Waite had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The Falcons now have a 4-4 record in league, 10-8 overall coming into their game Tuesday night at Virginia City.