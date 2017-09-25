Dunkelman sixth at Reed invite

Douglas High's Sean Dunkelman ran to sixth-place at the Reed Invitational cross country meet Friday in Sparks.

Dunkelman, a senior, clocked a time of 17:35 over the 5,000-meter course in a race that had 111 finishers.

Douglas finished seventh in the varsity boys team race with 172 points. Spanish Springs swept the top four places, paced by Andrew Ribeiro's 16:43 effort, as the Cougars captured the team title with 24 points.

Patrick Voss finished 18th (18:18), Cody Jackson 40th (19:08), Brandon Koyama 57th (19:57) and Cameron Northcutt 65th (19:46) to complete the Tigers' team scoring.

Addison Gregory led Douglas in the varsity girls race with a time of 21:57 to place 18th while Baylee ran 22:14 to finish 23rd. Quincy Russell finished 33rd (23:00), Hannah Corgan 39th (23:39) and Leslee Alaniz 40th (23:40).

The Tigers finished seventh as a team with 138 points.

Keegan Anderson ran 19:59 to place sixth and Celime Garcia ran 20:06 to place 10th for Douglas in the JV boys race. Savannah Chapton placed seventh and Zoe Brown eighth in the JV girls race with respective times of 23:51 and 23:57. Douglas finished second as a team in both the boys and girls JV team races.